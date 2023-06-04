Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,600 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,848,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after acquiring an additional 707,653 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 394.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 453,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 362,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,966,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 522,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,883,000 after acquiring an additional 204,183 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPOT. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

