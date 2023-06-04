Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,850 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $215,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,082 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

