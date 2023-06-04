Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

