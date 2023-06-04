Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in FOX by 501.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,344,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,237,000 after buying an additional 1,120,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FOX by 6,397.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after buying an additional 901,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,694,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after purchasing an additional 851,054 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 518.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 913,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 765,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,308,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,205,000 after purchasing an additional 573,215 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ FOX opened at $29.84 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

