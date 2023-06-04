Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.08 Million Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 203,813 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 568,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,051,000 after acquiring an additional 153,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,206 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $195.38 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.49.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,924 shares of company stock worth $30,559,184. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

