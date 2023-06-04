Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.17 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,392 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR stock opened at $135.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.31. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

