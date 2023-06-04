Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,505 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 520,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 88,584 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,561,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 513,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,410 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVA. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

