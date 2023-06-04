Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,432,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $31.56.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

