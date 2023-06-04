Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,319 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1,169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $675.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $499,819.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.