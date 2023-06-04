Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 441.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 6.2 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $112.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.