Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $213.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.86. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 in the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

