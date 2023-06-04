Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSE VFC opened at $18.12 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

