Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 186.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Popular by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Popular by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 262,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 394.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Popular by 7.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 817,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Popular Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $62.87 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $83.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

About Popular

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.