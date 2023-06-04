Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.53 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 689,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

