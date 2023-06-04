Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.75 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,333,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,895,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:L opened at $58.02 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.