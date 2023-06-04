Schroder Investment Management Group Has $971,000 Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 309.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 127,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $34.04.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

