Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.75. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 54.81%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

