Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,505,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after purchasing an additional 369,810 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 830,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,948,000 after purchasing an additional 370,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Masonite International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Masonite International stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average is $85.97. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $101.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

