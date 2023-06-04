Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

XPOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $341,765.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $341,765.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $293,779.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $418,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,705 shares of company stock valued at $17,033,103. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

