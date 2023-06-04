Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 17,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 262,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 148,066 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at $29,312,143.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares in the company, valued at $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $846,990 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.