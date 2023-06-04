Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.43 Million in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $338.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

