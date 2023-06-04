Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $1.59 Million in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $185,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after acquiring an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $41,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $39.57 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

