Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,013 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TGNA opened at $16.27 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

