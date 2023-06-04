Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 152,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of WIT opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro Company Profile

WIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.