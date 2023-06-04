Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 46.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,645,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 522,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,809,000 after buying an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 297,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after buying an additional 276,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $980.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.05. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

