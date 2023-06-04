Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 2,346 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $425,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,962,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,056,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $48.28.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

