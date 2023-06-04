Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 9,348 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $173,311.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 469,631 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,564 shares of company stock worth $4,223,800. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE BE opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.86. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82.

Several brokerages have commented on BE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.91.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

