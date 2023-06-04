Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Trimble by 5.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

