Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

