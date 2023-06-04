Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

STAA stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $112.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAA. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.