Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,019 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.57.

NYSE MAA opened at $150.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

