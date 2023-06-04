Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,944 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 724,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,959,000 after acquiring an additional 312,685 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 65,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,018,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $139.97 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.32 and its 200-day moving average is $135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

