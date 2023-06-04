Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 217,502 Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,502 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 36.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 29,351 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 87.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $16.52.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 69.98%. The company had revenue of $36.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

