Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 240 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 142,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,332,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,136,000 after acquiring an additional 130,612 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

