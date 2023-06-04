Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 294 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,870,000 after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $455,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,851.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $752,768.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $455,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,851.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,005,587. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 156.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.86.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

