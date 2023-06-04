Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 360 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

