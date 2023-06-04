Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 7,064 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $81.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 535,015 shares in the company, valued at $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

