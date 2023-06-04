Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 79,849 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 79,849 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Garmin by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Garmin by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after purchasing an additional 84,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $108.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.