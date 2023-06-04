Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 91,214 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,214 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,332 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.