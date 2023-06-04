Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 96,577 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,577 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.