Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 9,942 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,775,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $135.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,690 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,212 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

