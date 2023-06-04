Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $1.11 Million Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 80,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lemonade Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

NYSE:LMND opened at $18.20 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

