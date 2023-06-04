Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $1.20 Million Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 190,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $5.61 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.21% and a negative net margin of 150,207.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.