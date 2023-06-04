Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 592.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $48.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

