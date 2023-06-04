SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $15.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE S opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,074 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6,412.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,472 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

