SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $20.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

S stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Narayanan Srivatsan sold 43,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $693,826.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 604,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,682,936.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,074 in the last three months. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

