Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 501,233 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SIFY opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. Sify Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

