SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,736 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 920,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 763,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 52.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 521,261 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 48.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 994,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 325,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIGA opened at $5.60 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

