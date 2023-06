Silver Pursuit Resources (CVE:SPF) Trading 6.3% Higher

Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd. (CVE:SPF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 50,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Silver Pursuit Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gordon Lake property located in NWT, Canada; and 79 claims located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as First Pursuit Ventures Ltd.

