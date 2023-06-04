SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Shares Up 2.3%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 98,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 929,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £7.95 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 662.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

See Also

